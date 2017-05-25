Man accused of fondling girl in Spartanburg

By Published:
Alvin Kerns - (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
Alvin Kerns - (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Alvin James Kerns, 49, of Spartanburg is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to warrants.

The warrants say the victim was under sixteen years old.

The mother told deputies her daughter said she had been fondled by Kerns for the past few months.

Crime

