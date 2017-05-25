Man gets life for murder of Powdersville gas station clerk

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of killing an Anderson County gas station clerk was sentenced life in prison on Thursday.

Justin Jamal Warner was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of Mradulaben Patel in April 2015.

Warner was also found guilty of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Patel was the operator of the BP at 2900 Highway 153 in Powdersville.

Patel was found shot on the floor of the business by a customer who called 911. The customer who found her testified Tuesday.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies say Warner was arrested in Georgia after the shooting.