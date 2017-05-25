Man hit Sears employee with car after stealing boots, Greenville police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking for a man they say hit a loss prevention associate with a car after stealing boots from Sears.

Police say the man took three pairs of boots from the store at the Haywood Mall and ran from the store when he was confronted.

Officers say he was found by the loss prevention associate who stood in front of his car telling him to get out.

They say the suspect then accelerated his car, hitting the employee. When the car stopped, the employee was able to get off of the hood of the car.

Police say the suspect then left the scene.

The loss prevention associate was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

