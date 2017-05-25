Man shot twice in the back in Union

By Published: Updated:

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union Police say a man was shot twice in the back behind a home in Union.

Police say it happened on May 24 around 2:35 p.m. in the 600 block of South Pinckney St.

The victim was lying on his stomach in the backyard,

He told police he couldn’t move his legs.

He said he didn’t know or see the shooter due to being shot from behind.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s