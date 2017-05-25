Man shot twice in the back in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union Police say a man was shot twice in the back behind a home in Union.

Police say it happened on May 24 around 2:35 p.m. in the 600 block of South Pinckney St.

The victim was lying on his stomach in the backyard,

He told police he couldn’t move his legs.

He said he didn’t know or see the shooter due to being shot from behind.

