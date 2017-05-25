Mom wants to take back guilty plea in Baby Grace killing

Associated Press Published:
Sarah Toney (Source: SC Department of Corrections)

SOCASTEE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina woman who pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in January wants to take back her plea.

The Sun News reports 34-year-old Sarah Toney asked for a trial and jury to redecide her fate in a motion submitted May 18, which is under consideration by a judge.

Toney – sentenced to 27 years in jail in the 2015 drowning death of her five-month-old daughter – says her plea was “unlawfully induced” and public defender Jonathan Fox didn’t adequately represent her.

Toney says experts weren’t called to testify on her mental health.

Drug tests showed she was under the influence of methamphetamine and opioids when she walked into a creek holding her daughter. Fox pleaded for leniency in sentencing, saying Toney was sexually abused as a child.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s