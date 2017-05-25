New details in Forest City homicide investigation

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) — Two people were shot and killed Friday May 19, according to Forest City Police.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Arlington Street, reports the Forest City PD.

Officials say a man was found dead at the home and a woman was transported to Rutherford Regional, where she later died.

The victims have been identified as Akir Samad Hooper, 34 and Stephanie Lynn Walker, 37, according to the Forest City Police Department.

They both lived at the home where the shooting happen.

Two juveniles who live at the home where the shooting took place were able to run and weren’t hurt, according to police.

The Forest City Police Department says an unidentified male suspect is still at large and that no arrests have been made.

Police say they believe the shooting was not a random act and was premeditated. Officers say the suspect was familiar with the victims.

Detectives say the witnesses described the suspect as being:

Biracial male

6’3″ to 6’4″

Medium build

Wearing camouflage bandannas over the top and lower half of his face, brown eyes, dark clothing, strapped black bag hanging to one side of his body, some type of oval badge with gold lettering and black paint/ribbon affixed to the bag strap or center of his chest, black zip ties, black gloves, black boots.

Had a black semiautomatic weapon.

Anyone having any information concerning this incident and/or the identity of the suspect is asked to immediately call the Rutherford County Central Communications Center at (828) 286-2911.