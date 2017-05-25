Person of interest sought after Spartanburg triple shooting

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in their investigation into a shooting that left three people in the hospital on May 15.

Officers are looking for Eugene Devoe Rhinehart who they say also has outstanding arrest warrants for unrelated incidents.

Investigators say they need to speak to him in connection with the shooting on Palisade Street that left three people with serious injuries.

A number of small children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say the shooting is not random and it appears the suspects and victims were familiar with each other.

Spartanburg Police say no witnesses have come forward to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information about Rhinehart’s location is asked to call Investigator Sonja McCullough at 864-596-3452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

