Domino’s Pizza robbed on Union St. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are searching for a man who robbed the Domino’s Pizza on Union Street.

Police say the robbery happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect placed an order for a pizza. When his card was declined, police say he robbed the restaurant and took off on foot.

No one was hurt, and the suspect did not use a weapon in the robbery, police say.

7 News is told employees continued to make pizzas and fill orders just after the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a dark hoodie and dark pants.