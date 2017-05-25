SCAM WARNING after damaging storms in Newberry Co.

By Published:

NEWBERRY Co., SC (WSPA) – The Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office says damage assesesment teams are out in Prosperity area today.

They say all of them should have identification and most will be in uniform.

You should request proper identification before providing any information or allowing the person into your property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says there are no reports of scammers right now, but scam artists will sometimes use these disaster to get your personal information and to access to property to steal.

Sheriff Foster says people should do a check on any company being considered for clean up or damaged property before hiring them.

You also never pay the person in advance for the work.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s