Seniors get flights in 1942 airplane

Some Upstate Seniors got a taste of their past today, a thousand feet in the sky.

Five men, ranging in ages from 80 to 92 took off in a 1942 Boeing Stearman from the Greenville Downtown Airport today.

It was the plane used to train military pilots in the 1940s.

“I think get to really experience what it was like when it what it was like when they were young. A lot of them are world war two veterans most of them is served and a lot of them flew so they have actually learned to fly in this airplane. It really brings back I think fond memories and really breeze and it really invigorating them in an awesome way,”

said Bob Brodie of Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation Pilots.

The flights are courtesy of Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation. They have provided more than 1,500 flights to vets nationwide.