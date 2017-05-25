Sex offender charged with rape at Duke University Hospital

Published:
Timothy D. Hargrove
Timothy D. Hargrove

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A registered sex offender was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted someone at Duke University Hospital on Wednesday.

Timothy D. Hargrove, 43, faces charges of second-degree rape, assault by strangulation, and sex offender on child premises, police said.

Police said he sexually assaulted a person known to him on Wednesday.

He appeared in court Thursday where he was issued a $1.2 million bond.

Duke Health issued a statement on the incident that read:

An isolated, non-employee security incident occurred Wednesday morning involving an alleged assailant known to the victim. The assailant was immediately apprehended and there were no additional security concerns.

Duke University Hospital will continue to cooperate fully with the Duke Police and Durham Police investigation and is making every effort to support the victim.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Hargrove was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 2004. He served nine years in prison.

