SOCON Baseball Tournament enjoying year 2 in Greenville

As you figure out your weekend plans Fluor Field in downtown Greenville is proving to be a hot spot for Southern Conference baseball this week.

The SOCON Baseball Championship started play on Tuesday and continues with some big matchups through Sunday.

7 News Christine Scarpelli was there Thursday morning as Samford and UNCG took to the diamond.

Players arrived around 7 AM to take batting practice and stretch on the field. Organizers said they stayed at the field late Wednesday evening after a rain delay started their last game around 8:45.

Commissioner John Iamarino said the rain was the major obstacle the tournament was facing but he was excited that the weather looked better for the weekend.

Western Carolina, Wofford and Furman have already played this week in the Drive stadium, which recently underwent a remodel this winter.

General Manager Eric Jarinko said they’ve added seating, new food options and games happening off the field for families.

He said events like this tournament are all made possible through partnerships with the City of Greenville and other local schools and organizations.

“That’s what’s made us successful as the Drive organization over 12 years now, the partnerships within the community and within Greenville,” he said.

Organizers also said that the tournament is a great opportunity to see the players up close before some of them move on to bigger leagues.

Patients and leaders at Shriners Hospital will be celebrated on Saturday at the stadium and Veterans and service members will be honored on Sunday ahead of Memorial Day.