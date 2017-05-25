Storms leave damage across area, tornado reported

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) –People in the Upstate are cleaning up damage left by Wednesday’s storm, while officials will survey a community for a possible tornado.

Trees were uprooted, shingles were ripped off roof tops and trampolines were tossed around by strong winds in Union County.

There was no word Wednesday evening of any injuries as a result of the storms.

Officials with the National Weather Service plan to visit Newberry County where there was a report of a tornado.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported that 12 homes were damaged by the storm. No one was hurt. Deputies said most of the damage was in the area of Cy Schumpert Road over to Mid Carolina High School.

Several roads were closed after power lines and trees fell on the roads. Deputies announced that all roads had reopened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Saluda County officials said several trees were toppled and one fell on a home. Deputies say the home owners are fine and no residents were injured. Some roads were flooded, and trees also were down on some roads.

The National Weather Service in Columbia says a tornado was confirmed by radar five miles west of Saluda around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.