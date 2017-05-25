Survivor of Bataan Death March from Upstate

By Published:

A retired army colonel who survived the Bataan Death March will walk in memory of the POWs who died in the Phillipine jungles during WWII.

Ben Skardon will be 100 years old the next time he does it.

He’s a Clemson graduate, taught English there and still lives in Clemson.

Skardon is one of about 100 survivors of one of WWII’s most notorious war atrocities.

He’s been marching every year for a decade in the New Mexico desert.

This Sunday, CBS 60 Minutes will profile his story of survival and how he continues to inspire people all over America.

