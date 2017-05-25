Union Co. storm damage caused by straight-line winds

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – People in the Upstate are cleaning up damage left by Wednesday’s storm in Union Co.

The National Weather Service says the damage in Union Co. was caused by 65 mph straight-line winds.

It was not a tornado.

Trees were uprooted, shingles were ripped off roof tops and trampolines were tossed around.

No one was hurt.

NEWBERRY CO.

Prosperity, SC was hit by an EF-2 tornado, according to the National Weather Service, as reported by WIS-TV.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported that 12 homes were damaged by the storm. No one was hurt. Deputies said most of the damage was in the area of Cy Schumpert Road over to Mid Carolina High School.

Several roads were closed after power lines and trees fell on the roads. Deputies announced that all roads had reopened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Saluda County officials said several trees were toppled and one fell on a home. Deputies say the home owners are fine and no residents were injured. Some roads were flooded, and trees also were down on some roads.

The National Weather Service in Columbia says a tornado was confirmed by radar five miles west of Saluda around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.