2 charged after shooting in Seneca

SENECA< SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a shooting near Seneca.

22-year-old Evan Scott Powell is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person and 28-year-old Michael Anthony Price is charged with Attempted Murder.

According to warrants, Powell fired two shots at a victim at a home on Ames Street. The warrants say that Price helped Powell during the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened the evening of May 20. Deputies say the victim told them that two men in a pickup truck stopped in front of his house and a conversation started that become heated. The victim told investigators that he turned to walk into his home when shots were fired at him from the car.

Price is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.