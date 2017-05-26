2 in custody after chase, crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office tells a 7News crew at the scene that deputies had tried to stop the car for a traffic violation when the chase started near Sandy Springs Road.

The chase ended when the suspects’ car crashed at the intersection of Cantrell Road and Lebanon Road.

A female driver and male passenger were both taken into custody.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.

