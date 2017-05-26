More Woodruff club shooting suspects captured

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Police say they have arrested the 2nd suspect in a shooting left three people injured at a night club early Sunday in Woodruff.

Terrance Eugene Mckissick (AKA “Big T”) has been arrested, according to police.

Jamaal Rashad Higgins (AKA “Booger”) was captured earlier this week.

Both are charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say they arrested a 3rd shooter was arrested when they took Mckissick into custody.

He is Robert Lee Reynolds, 19 of Buncombe St. in Woodruff.

He is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder.

Investigators say the two got into an argument at The Gathering night club on West Georgia Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. They say both pulled out guns and fired, wounding three innocent bystanders.

Police found two victims on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both of those men were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Another man was taken by a friend to Village of Pelham Hospital.

Interim Chief Todd Hendrix says one victim was shot twice in the stomach, another shot twice in the chest, and the third man was shot once in the buttocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131.