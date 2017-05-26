Armed robbery suspect on the run in Henderson Co., deputies say

WSPA Staff Published:
Michael Angram
Michael Angram (From: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Henderson County on May 11.

The Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Michael Caldwell Angram is charged with Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Investigators say he is known to frequent the Harris Street area of Hendersonville.

Deputies say Angram should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Angram’s location is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s