HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Henderson County on May 11.

The Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Michael Caldwell Angram is charged with Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Investigators say he is known to frequent the Harris Street area of Hendersonville.

Deputies say Angram should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Angram’s location is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

More stories you may like on 7News

Armed robbery suspect on the run in Henderson Co., deputies say Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Henderson County on May 11.

Detours next week on I-85 N for 85/385 Gateway project The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there will be nightly detours on I-85 northbound from May 31 through June 1 for the 85/…

Fmr. nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in ’80s in TX A Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler has been charged with murder in the 1981 death of an infant, and authoritie…

Mill fire in Iva suspicious, firefighters say Firefighters say a fire at the abandoned Jackson Mill in Iva is suspicious.

2 charged after shooting in Seneca Deputies have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a shooting near Seneca.