Detours next week on I-85 N for 85/385 Gateway project

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there will be nightly detours on I-85 northbound from May 31 through June 1 for the 85/385 Gateway Project.

Work will begin each night at 10:00pm.

Northbound traffic on I-85 will be rerouted to Exit 51B to I-385 southbound. Drivers will then exit at Woodruff Road, cross the bridge, and return to I-385 northbound and back on to I-85 northbound at Exit 36A.

The detours will be in place while workers erect girders.

The DOT says that Highway Patrol will be conducting pacing operations on I-85 southbound to assist in the first night’s work.

On May 31, two left lanes of I-85 southbound will be closed and traffic will be detoured onto the southbound exit and entrance lanes.

The SCDOT urges all motorists to observe speed limits, follow signs, and travel with caution through the interchange as up to 50 workers will be present on the site during the work.