Families of Kohlhepp victims bonded by tragedy

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Hours after Kohlhepp’s sentence, the families of his victims were still processing what happened as some loved ones gathered together.

“I would’ve never believed that I would’ve lost my son this way,” said Chuck Carver.

A loss Chuck Carver says his family is still coping with months after his son David, known as Charlie, was found dead on Todd Kohlhepp’s property.

“David – he was a giver. And, you know, by him losing his life and us looking for him it led us – it led the police – to where he was at,” said Carver.

That discovery answered questions for the families ruined 13 years prior.

“Knowing the person that did this will never do it again – that makes me feel good,” said Terry Guy.

Terry Guy’s late wife wife Beverly and stepson Scott Ponder were two of four people killed inside Superbike Motorsports in 2003 along with Chris Sherbert and Brian Lucas.

He says this day brings relief.

“When he hit that gavel down and said he was sentenced to life, it was like a hundred pounds rolled off my shoulders,” Guy said. “Until the judge actually hit his gavel on there that everything was a done deal, I was still on the edge of my seat.”

For Melissa Brackman and son Scott Ponder, Jr., It was their first time standing in the same room as the man who confessed to a husband and father.

“It was surreal being next to the man who pulled the trigger,” said Brackman.

She says this end brings a new beginning.

“I don’t know if there’s every closure when someone dies. I don’t know if there is. Maybe I’ll feel that way some day. I’ve never felt that way. I feel peace,” said Brackman.

A sense of peace coming from a tragedy that’s built a new family.

“God has a mysterious way of putting people in your lives that you need and I think we all needed each other and so we’re family now. We’re bonded forever,” said Carver

The family members say they were satisfied with the plea deal knowing Kohlhepp will never leave prison alive. They say they’re waiting for more information to be released that can better shed light why everything happened.