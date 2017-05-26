Family of Upstate teen killed in crash warns drivers Memorial Day weekend

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Six months after losing her daughter, a Greenville County mother is hoping to keep other parents from feeling the same pain.

Tina Cantrell held a vigil for her 16-year-old daughter, Haylee, Friday evening on Taylor Road in Greer.

“She was more like a sister to me than a friend,” Haylee’s friend, Jennifer Welborn said. “She didn’t deserve this.”

On November 29th, Cantrell got in the car with 18-year-old, Tyler Scraggs.

Deputies say he was under the influence when he ran off the road and crashed.

“When Haylee walked out that door, she was supposed to be gone and hour and a half,” Cantrell said. “The next time I saw her, she was on life support.”

Haylee died a few days later.

“We have to go to a grave to see her,” Welborn said. “It shouldn’t be like that.”

Cantrell also says speeding played a part in her daughter’s accident. She says people rarely go the speed limit on the road.

“(I want to) Somehow adopt this highway, so Haylee’s picture can come up, so people can slow down,” Cantrell said.

Highway Patrol says speeding is one of the main reasons for deadly accidents in the state along with not wearing a seatbelt, and driving districted or under the influence.

“Drive safe, don’t do drugs while driving, don’t be drinking while driving because I lost my sister to that,” Welborn said.

Scraggs is still in jail charged with felony DUI.