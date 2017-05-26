Firefighters respond to carbon dioxide leak at Upstate Chick-fil-A

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Employees at an Upstate restaurant were sickened by a carbon dioxide leak.

It happened Thursday night at the Chick-fil-A on Highway 123 in Easley. The restaurant was closed at the time. Pickens County EMS and Easley Fire Department responded to the restaurant around 11 p.m.

Firefighters say there was a leak going to the drink machine that appears to have been caused by human error.

Firefighters cut off the valve and aired out the building. We’re told the restaurant called maintenance personnel to repair the leak.

Several employees were in the restaurant at the time.

No one was taken to the hospital.