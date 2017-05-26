Help ID man seen trying to use stolen cards in Liberty

LIBERTY, SC (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify a man in connection to several thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Liberty area.

They says it happened the night of May 22 to May 23.

Five vehicles that had been left unlocked by the owners and were entered by the suspect.

They say personal property to include several debit and credit cards were taken from each vehicle.

They say the man in the photos tried to use the stolen credit and debit cards.

A man wearing a gray colored t-shirt with the word “Army” printed on the front, light colored pants and a ball cap is seen in the video.

They say he was seen driving away in a dark colored sedan which was also caught on video.

Detectives are asking anyone with information as to the identity of the man to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.