Henderson Co. puts hold on accepting cats

HENDERSON CO., NC (NEWS RELEASE) – The Henderson County Animal Shelter is currently housing an abundance of cats.

Beginning today, Friday, May 26th the shelter will put a hold on accepting cats until Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

This temporary hold will give shelter staff a chance to assess the situation.

If you have a cat that could pose a health risk, please call the Animal Shelter at (828) 697-4723 or the Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement line at (828) 697-4912.

The county would like to take this opportunity to remind all pet lovers that Henderson County has a Spay Neuter Assistance Program available to its residents.

The SNAP program will cover the cost of spay or neuter surgery, including anesthesia, medication and veterinary services if you meet eligibility guidelines.

To access more information about this program, please visit the Henderson County Animal Services page of the Henderson County website at http://www.hendersoncountync.org/animals/spayassistance.html

If you have addition questions or need further information, please contact the Henderson County Animal Shelter at (828) 697-4723.