Kala Brown will get reward money for Superbike case says sheriff

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Kala Brown will receive the reward money for Superbike says Spartanburg Co. Sheriff Wright.

He says Kohlhepp admitted to tossing the Superbike gun in the trash after he broke it apart at his apartment at Hunt Club.

Melissa Ponder, widow of one of the victims said she thought Brown should get the money in a November 2016 interview with the Herald-Journal.

“Kala is the real hero here,” during a phone interview with the The Herald-Journal. “She’s the one that endured the two months of hell and stayed vigilant and alive, and it’s because of that we even get to talk about any of this,” said Ponder.

Brown was rescued from a storage container on property owned by Todd Kohlhepp on November 3 according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. She and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, had been reported missing from Anderson in August.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Brown told them Kohlhepp shot and killed Carver. His remains were found and positively identified on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Kohlhepp admitted to killing four people at the motorcycle business on November 6, 2003 in Chesnee as they spoke to him about the current investigation on his land near Woodruff.

The sheriff’s office and the solicitor say they believe Kohlhepp was responsible for those deaths 13 years ago based on his knowledge of information about the crimes that had never been released to the public.

A $25,000 reward had long been offered for information that would solve the Chesnee murders.

“She’s the reason an arrest was made; she’s the reason that we have our answers,” Melissa Ponder said to The Herald-Journal. “She’s my hero, and I have her in my prayers very consistently.”

The Herald-Journal spoke to other family members of the victims of the shootings at Superbike Motorsports.

Tom Lucas, Brian Lucas’ father, also said the case would not have been solved without Brown.

Terry Guy, the widower of Beverly Guy and stepfather of Scott Ponder, also agreed Brown should receive the reward according to the newspaper.