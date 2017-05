SPARTANBURG CO. S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they found a deceased woman on Lake Bowen Dam Rd. Friday after reports from local residents.

The woman has been identified as Glenda Sue Yerty, 45 from Pineville, Kentucky, according to the coroner’s office.

Her cause of death is not known at this time. The coroner’s office says that will be determined after a forensic examination.

We will update when more information becomes available in this case.