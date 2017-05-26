Man ID’d in deadly I-85 crash Thursday

By Published:
I-85 deadly crash

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on -I-85 in Spartanburg County on Thursday.

The crash happened on northbound I-85 at mile marker 60 around 5:40 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Ford Focus ran off the road and hit the back of a tractor trailer parked in the emergency lane.

It’s unknown why or what caused the driver to run off the road, according to troopers.

The coroner’s office says the driver, Marston Dale Anderson, 67, of Roper Mountain Rd. Greenville died at the scene of the crash.

The examination says Anderson died from trauma in the crash and toxicology is pending further testing.

