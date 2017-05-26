Man pays fine with movie money he got at bank say Union Police

By Published: Updated:

UNION Co., SC (WSPA) – A man paying a fine at Union Public Safety paid with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to police.

The person taking one of the hundred dollars bills the 74-year-old man paid with, pointed out it said “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the back.

The man told police he got it from Woodforest Bank in the Walmart.

This isn’t the first time the movie money has been found in Union.

We first reported movie money being passed in May 2016.

READ: WARNING: Movie funny money getting passed in Union Co.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s