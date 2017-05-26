Man pays fine with movie money he got at bank say Union Police

UNION Co., SC (WSPA) – A man paying a fine at Union Public Safety paid with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to police.

The person taking one of the hundred dollars bills the 74-year-old man paid with, pointed out it said “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the back.

The man told police he got it from Woodforest Bank in the Walmart.

This isn’t the first time the movie money has been found in Union.

We first reported movie money being passed in May 2016.

READ: WARNING: Movie funny money getting passed in Union Co.