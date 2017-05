(WSPA) – This weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and when it comes to travel, you won’t be alone.

AAA projects nearly 40 million people will travel at least 50 miles away from home. That’s the most in over a decade.

Car travel is expected to make of 88%, despite the highest gas prices since 2015. Nearly 3 million are expected to fly. Another 1.7 million will take trains, buses, or boats.