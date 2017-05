(WBTW) – The SC Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a group of people posted pictures to Snapchat of them forcing a baby alligator to drink beer.

According to SC DNR spokesperson Kyndel McConchie, people took screenshots of the incident and sent them to the SC DNR.

Officials could not comment on where the incident occurred within the state.

Charges are expected to be filed later today, McConchie says.