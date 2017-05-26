Spinx robbed on Allen St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Spinx gas station on Allen St. in Greenville was robbed, according to Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened on May 25, 2017, around 2:00 a.m.

They say a man pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money.

He took the money and ran.

The suspect is a man wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, black pants and white shoes according to deputies.

Investigators request that anyone with information regarding the case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.