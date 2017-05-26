Woman indicted for murder of McDowell Co. man

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – Shirley Marie Hollifield, 33, of Wheeler Drive in Nebo has been indicted by grand jury on murder charges.

Christopher Wayne English, 39, of Pinnacle Heights Drive was shot and killed on June 17, 2015, according to deputies,

Deputies were en route to a welfare check in Deer Park Gardens in Nebo around 1 a.m.

That’s when they saw English lying partially in the roadway at the intersection of Pinnacle Church Road and Pinnacle Heights Drive.

The investigation led to Jerry Ryan Echols, 33, of Wheeler Drive in Marion, as the shooter.

He was previously charged with murder. Hollifield is Echols’ girlfriend.

Investigators said it appears that Echols and English got into an argument and Echols shot English multiple times.

Joshua Mason Ledbetter, 24, of Dysartsville Road in Nebo was also charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Investigators say Mason assisted Echols after the shooting by helping him clean the murder weapon, providing him with ammunition for the firearm and withholding information from law enforcement.