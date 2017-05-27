1 hurt after 4-wheeler crash in Starr

Published:

STARR, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is hurt after a four-wheeler crash that happened on Carrol Drive in Starr, according to Anderson County dispatch.

A call came in at about 7:19 p.m. Saturday.

EMS is responding to the crash.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

