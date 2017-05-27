1 hurt after 4-wheeler crash in Starr

STARR, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is hurt after a four-wheeler crash that happened on Carrol Drive in Starr, according to Anderson County dispatch.

A call came in at about 7:19 p.m. Saturday.

EMS is responding to the crash.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…

2 in custody after chase, crash in Anderson Co. Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.

Kentucky woman found dead in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they found a deceased woman on Lake Bowen Dam Rd. Friday after reports from local residents.