2 hospitalized after stabbing in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two men have been hospitalized after a stabbing at Swofford Ridge Road and Piedmont Road in Chesnee, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at about 6:51 p.m. Saturday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the scene.

Sheriff Steve Mueller says the stabbing involved two male roommates.

One man was flown to Spartanburg Regional where he underwent surgery, according to the sheriff.

He says the other man was taken to Mary Black Gaffney for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

