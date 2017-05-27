Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert

MANCHESTER (AP) – Singer Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester, United Kingdom for a benefit concert to raise money for attack victims and their families.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded scores of others minutes after Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena ended on Monday night.

Grande tweeted a statement that says “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

She said details are still being finalized and she will “have details to share … as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Grande also said “my heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones.”

More stories you may like on 7News

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…

2 in custody after chase, crash in Anderson Co. Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.

Kentucky woman found dead in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they found a deceased woman on Lake Bowen Dam Rd. Friday after reports from local residents.