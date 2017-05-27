Chipotle says hackers stole payment info in malware breach

(WFLA/WSPA) – Chipotle admits hackers may have stolen vital credit card information from customers.

The information includes credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes.

The data was stolen during a malware breach at Chipotle stores between March and April.

Customers should closely monitor their credit card statements.

The website lists multiple locations in the Upstate that may have been affected by the malware breach.

If customers have questions regarding the incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

More stories you may like on 7News

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…

2 in custody after chase, crash in Anderson Co. Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.

Kentucky woman found dead in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they found a deceased woman on Lake Bowen Dam Rd. Friday after reports from local residents.