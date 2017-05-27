Family, friends remember Spartanburg shooting victims 1 year later

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – It’s been more than one year since two men were found dead in a car in Spartanburg, and their families are still looking for answers.

On May 24, 2016 Spartanburg Police found Allen Sullivan and Jeffrey Woodruff in a car on WIlliams Street after someone called into dispatch about a suspicious vehicle. Police say both men had been shot.

Whoever pulled the trigger is still on the loose. Faye Woodruff, Jeffrey’s mother, has a message for the shooter.

“I hope that it’s eating them up, whoever it is. Eating them up so bad they can’t sleep, they can’t eat, and they want to go tell the police that [they did] it,” Faye Woodruff says. “That would be the best thing you can do, because you’re going to get caught. One way or another the investigators are going to find out something and catch you.”

Saturday, family and friends came together to remember the good times, and to make a plea to anyone who knows what happened.

“We’re not giving up, and we want closure for this,” says Jeffrey’s brother, Aaron.

“It’s going to come out, whoever you are out there. Whoever the killer is, it’s going to come out,” Faye says.

Anyone with information about the double homicide should call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.