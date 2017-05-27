Group hosts Memorial Day ceremony at Cowpens Veteran Park

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Several people gathered in Cowpens today to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.

The American Legion Post 125 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Cowpens veteran park this morning.

Dozens of people came out and placed flowers at the memorial and said prayers for the lives that were lost.

“The message we wanted to send out to make awareness of memorial day, what it means to honor our fallen. It’s really not about veterans, it’s about our fallen veterans, that is what Memorial Day is all about and we were delighted to get the chance to do this. We were asked by the town if we would please do it and we graciously said ‘yes,'” said Bob Whitney with American Legion Post 125.

The town council asked the American Legion Post to host the ceremony on Saturday.

