Help deputies find wanted man in Oconee Co.

By Published:
Alex Claude Sheriff
Alex Claude Sheriff

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who is wanted in relation to a search warrant investigation.

Deputies executed the search warrant on Friday and arrested one person at a home on Snow Creek Road.

During the search of the home, investigators found a quantity of marijuana.

Anita Dusseau, who was inside the home at the time, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. This is her third offense on that charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is also on a Temporary Custody order on charges of Possession of Marijuana.

Dusseau was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 9:14 p.m. on Friday and was denied bond on both charges.

Deputies are still looking for Alex Claude Sheriff on an outstanding warrant in relation to this investigation.

The search warrant was obtained after an undercover deputy bought a quantity of methamphetamine from the Snow Creek Road address of Sheriff and Dusseau.

The sheriff’s office had also received complaints of illegal drug activity at this address.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alex Claude Sheriff, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or (864) 638-STOP.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s