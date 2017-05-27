Help deputies find wanted man in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who is wanted in relation to a search warrant investigation.

Deputies executed the search warrant on Friday and arrested one person at a home on Snow Creek Road.

During the search of the home, investigators found a quantity of marijuana.

Anita Dusseau, who was inside the home at the time, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. This is her third offense on that charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is also on a Temporary Custody order on charges of Possession of Marijuana.

Dusseau was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 9:14 p.m. on Friday and was denied bond on both charges.

Deputies are still looking for Alex Claude Sheriff on an outstanding warrant in relation to this investigation.

The search warrant was obtained after an undercover deputy bought a quantity of methamphetamine from the Snow Creek Road address of Sheriff and Dusseau.

The sheriff’s office had also received complaints of illegal drug activity at this address.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alex Claude Sheriff, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or (864) 638-STOP.

