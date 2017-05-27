Help find wanted man after shooting in Oconee Co.

By Published:
Alex Claude Sheriff

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who they say is connected to the shooting that happened on Ames Street on May 20th.

Deputies have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with the shooting near Seneca.

22-year-old Evan Scott Powell is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person and 28-year-old Michael Anthony Price is charged with Attempted Murder.

According to warrants, Powell fired two shots at a victim at a home on Ames Street. The warrants say that Price helped Powell during the shooting.

Deputies say the victim told them that two men in a pickup truck stopped in front of his house and a conversation started that become heated. The victim told investigators that he turned to walk into his home when shots were fired at him from the car.

Price and Powell were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on $20,000 bonds. Powell was released on Saturday after posting bond.

Deputies are still looking for Alex Claude Sheriff on an outstanding warrant in relation to this investigation.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or (864) 638-STOP.

Evan Scott Powell (left) and Michael Anthony Price
Evan Scott Powell (left) and Michael Anthony Price (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s