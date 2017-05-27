Help find wanted man after shooting in Oconee Co.

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who they say is connected to the shooting that happened on Ames Street on May 20th.

Deputies have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with the shooting near Seneca.

22-year-old Evan Scott Powell is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person and 28-year-old Michael Anthony Price is charged with Attempted Murder.

According to warrants, Powell fired two shots at a victim at a home on Ames Street. The warrants say that Price helped Powell during the shooting.

Deputies say the victim told them that two men in a pickup truck stopped in front of his house and a conversation started that become heated. The victim told investigators that he turned to walk into his home when shots were fired at him from the car.

Price and Powell were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on $20,000 bonds. Powell was released on Saturday after posting bond.

Deputies are still looking for Alex Claude Sheriff on an outstanding warrant in relation to this investigation.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or (864) 638-STOP.

