Malware-infected apps may have impacted 36 million Android devices

(WFLA) — A global security vendor is warning Android users of a widespread malware campaign on Google’s app store, Google Play.

Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies say the malware called “Judy,” was discovered on 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Kiniwini. They say some of the apps were on Google Play for years, but were recently updated. Google removed the apps from the Play store after being notified of the threat by Check Point.

The researchers describe “Judy” as an auto-clicking adware that uses infected devices to generate fraudulent clicks on ads. This, in turn, generates revenues for the people who are behind it.

According to Check Point, the apps reached somewhere between 4.5 to 18.5 million downloads. They believe 8.5 to 36.5 million users could be affected.

Check Point released this list of malicious apps developed by Kiniwini:

Fashion Judy: Snow Queen style

Animal Judy: Persian cat care

Fashion Judy: Pretty rapper

Fashion Judy: Teacher style

Animal Judy: Dragon care

Chef Judy: Halloween Cookies

Fashion Judy: Wedding Party

Animal Judy: Teddy Bear care

Fashion Judy: Bunny Girl Style

Fashion Judy: Frozen Princess

Chef Judy: Triangular Kimbap

Chef Judy: Udong Maker – Cook

Fashion Judy: Uniform style

Animal Judy: Rabbit care

Fashion Judy: Vampire style

Animal Judy: Nine-Tailed Fox

Chef Judy: Jelly Maker – Cook

Chef Judy: Chicken Maker

Animal Judy: Sea otter care

Animal Judy: Elephant care

Judy’s Happy House

Chef Judy: Hotdog Maker – Cook

Chef Judy: Birthday Food Maker

Fashion Judy: Wedding day

Fashion Judy: Waitress style

Chef Judy: Character Lunch

Chef Judy: Picnic Lunch Maker

Animal Judy: Rudolph care

Judy’s Hospital: Pediatrics

Fashion Judy: Country style

Animal Judy: Feral Cat care

Fashion Judy: Twice Style

Fashion Judy: Myth Style

Animal Judy: Fennec Fox care

Animal Judy: Dog care

Fashion Judy: Couple Style

Animal Judy: Cat care

Fashion Judy: Halloween style

Fashion Judy: EXO Style

Chef Judy: Dalgona Maker

Chef Judy: ServiceStation Food

Judy’s Spa Salon

You can read Check Point’s full report on the malware by visiting their website.

