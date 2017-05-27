Man drowned at Lake Greenwood, DNR says

By Published:

GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man drowned at Lake Greenwood Saturday night, according to Robert McCullough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

A call came in at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to McCullough, the man jumped off of a boat and never resurfaced.

SCDNR and the Abbeville dive team responded to the scene.

More divers with SCDNR will be back tomorrow morning to continue the search, McCullough says.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

