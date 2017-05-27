Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The police report states that around 5 p.m. units responded to Long Shoal Rd. for a reported crash.

At the scene, it was determined that a minivan turned in front of the motorcyclist while attempting to go into the nearby Ingles parking lot in the 300 block of Long Shoal Rd.

The victim has been identified as James Daniel Justus, 34 from Arden, NC. He was pronounced at the scene.

The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate this scene.

