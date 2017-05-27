Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane, feds say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say an airline passenger tried to bite a flight attendant, then jumped out of the aircraft and onto the tarmac at a North Carolina airport.

Local media outlets report 22-year-old Tu Lon Sein appeared in federal court Friday on a charge of assaulting/intimidating a flight crew member.

Court documents say the man was aboard American Airlines Flight 5242 on Thursday. As it was backing away from the gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for the trip to New Bern, a man got out of his seat and tried to open the main door. When the flight attendant and two passengers tried to intervene, the man attempted to bite the attendant’s hand.

The man then made his way to the galley, pried open the door and jumped.

