Missing WW II dog tags returned to Upstate family

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating the return of her late uncle’s dog tags.

Jean Lowery was only eight years old when her uncle, Sergeant Samuel Medley was killed in France in 1944 during World War II.

The sergeant from Gaffney was fighting with the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry in Normandy.

Fast forward seven decades and a man in France was using a metal detector when he came across the dog tags.

He worked hard to track down the family in Gaffney.

The family says what happened is still painful, but they’re glad to have a token of him back.

“It was such a blessing that he would take the time and energy and the money, I don’t know if it involved much money. He did such a wonderful job to bless us. It was a blessing from God to give this,” said Medley’s niece, Jean Lowery.

Sergeant Medley is buried at Oakwood Cemetary in Gaffney.

