NC man stole woman’s nude photos from her cell phone, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A man who police say stole naked photos of a co-worker from her cell phone has been charged under North Carolina’s revenge porn law.

The 23-year-old woman told The Gaston Gazette she allowed 22-year-old Robert Max Helsdon to borrow her phone May 11 to download music.

She says he also downloaded the intimate photos she had taken for her husband.

The woman says she found out what Helsdon did after her friend who was dating Helsdon found the photos and confronted her.

The woman, who the newspaper reported worked with Helsdon, now says she won’t allow anyone else to touch her phone again and is deleting any intimate photos she takes for her husband after he sees them.

Helsdon, of Dallas, N.C., is facing a felony charge in the case and has several other charges against him, including two counts of communicating threats and a felony charge of breaking into a vehicle, according to information from the Gaston County Jail.

Helsdon is being held in the Gaston County Jail on $20,000 bond.

The newspaper says it couldn’t reach Helsdon and didn’t know if he had a lawyer.

