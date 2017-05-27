New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – For nearly 13 years, the families of the victims of the Superbike Motorsports shop searched for answers.

On the eve of the 13th anniversary, their prayers were answered. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office relayed that the killer was caught. Todd Kohlhepp admitted to investigators that he was behind the quadruple homicide in 2003 on Parris Bridge Road, giving details that only the killer would know.

A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders. Todd Kohlhepp told investigators that he bought a Suzuki bike from the shop in April and kept it at his apartment complex, Hunt Club Apartments in Spartanburg County.

Kohlhepp told investigators he took the bike back because he didn’t know how to ride it very well, which is when Kohlhepp said Scott Ponder and Brian Lucas laughed and teased him. A statement that family members like Melissa Ponder, don’t agree with.

Kohlhepp reported the bike missing to Spartanburg Police in April and later went back to Superbike to purchase a new bike in November.

On November 6, 2003, Kohlhepp waited until all of the customers had left the building. He picked out a new bike, and Chris Sherbert walked the bike to the back of the shop, to prepare it for purchase. Kohlhepp told investigators he followed Sherbert back and shot him. Kohlhepp told investigators that he then worked his way towards the front of the shop, shooting Beverly Guy. Scott Ponder and Brian Lucas were shot trying to exit the building. Kohlhepp returning to shoot them all in the head with his Berretta 9mm.

Kohlhepp told investigators he disassembled the gun, and tossed it in the dumpster at his apartment complex.

Kohlhepp was able to list the two different types of shell casings that were found at the scene, along with the grain they left behind. Kohlhepp also told investigators he used his knuckles to push doors open so it wouldn’t leave finger prints anywhere.

Over the course of 13 years, investigators had more than 500 leads, always stating that the suspect was an angry customer. Part of that assumption was because nearly $10,000 was left on the front counter at Superbike, that was untouched.

Investigators held a customer list, which Todd Kohlhepp’s name was on. They did try to contact Todd Kohlhepp twice but never reached him. Kohlhepp was never a lead suspect.