Teacher accused of up-skirt photos of 7th graders

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested an Oregon middle school teacher accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students.

The Herald and News reports Matthew Walker was charged with invasion of privacy.

Investigators in Klamath Falls believe he used his cell phone to take photos of two seventh-graders from under their skirts.

The 28-year-old math teacher was released from jail Wednesday after posting bail.

Police say he declined to make a statement to detectives. It’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

Klamath County School District Superintendent Greg Thede says Walker was placed on administrative leave.

More stories you may like on 7News

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…

2 in custody after chase, crash in Anderson Co. Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.

Kentucky woman found dead in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they found a deceased woman on Lake Bowen Dam Rd. Friday after reports from local residents.