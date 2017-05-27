Teen takes terminally ill grandma to high school prom

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) – After learning of his grandmother’s cancer diagnosis, a 17-year-old wanted to give her a night to remember.

Stephen Vigil took his grandmother to Stafford High School’s prom on Saturday – the eve of Julia Jarman’s 92nd birthday.

The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star reports that Jarman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year and that Vigil invited her to the prom to make the most of their time left together.

Jarman, who had never been to a prom before, wore a blue dress to match her grandson’s vest and bow-tie. She also wore a red rose corsage.

When she walked in for the prom, the school’s principal gave her a silver crown and sash that read “prom court.”

Vigil says he’s glad they’ll have the memories.

More stories you may like on 7News

New details released on Superbike case after Kohlhepp Plea A calculated killing, a professional job, is how the Sheriff’s Office described the gruesome, middle of the day, murders.

2 dead in stabbing after man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at women, police say Police say two people died and another was hurt in a stabbing on a Northeast Portland light-rail train after a man yelled racial slurs at tw…

Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Asheville ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed in Asheville Friday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Departmen…

2 in custody after chase, crash in Anderson Co. Deputies say a driver and passenger are in custody after a chase in Anderson County, Friday night.

Kentucky woman found dead in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they found a deceased woman on Lake Bowen Dam Rd. Friday after reports from local residents.